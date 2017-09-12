Tata Motors’ global sales up 9% in August

The sale of units increased by 9%. (File Photo) The sale of units increased by 9%. (File Photo)

Tata Motors today reported 9 per cent increase in global sales for last month to 94,201 units, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. The company had sold 86,288 units in August 2016, Tata Motors said in a statement. In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 58,858 units last month as against 56,104 units during the same period in 2016, a growth of 5 per cent.

Sales of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover were up 5 per cent to 44,420 units in June as compared to 42,260 units in the same month of 2016. Tata Motors said sales of its commercial vehicles rose by 17 per cent to 35,352 units as against 30,184 units in the year-ago month.

