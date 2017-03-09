Tata Motors global sales rise 3 per cent in February

Sales of commercial vehicles remained flat at 36,057 units against 36,170 units in the year-ago month. Sales of commercial vehicles remained flat at 36,057 units against 36,170 units in the year-ago month.

Tata Motors Thursday reported about 3 per cent rise in global sales in February at 1,03,064 units, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles.

The company had sold 99,842 units in February 2016, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 67,007 units last month as against 63,672 units during the same period in 2016, up 5 per cent.

Sales of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover grew 4 per cent to 54,576 units in February compared to 52,313 units in the same month of 2016.

Sales of commercial vehicles remained flat at 36,057 units against 36,170 units in the year-ago month.