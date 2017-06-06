Tata Motors appoints Satish Borwankar as COO

Tata Motors has appointed Satish Borwankar to the newly created position of chief operating officer (COO), which coincided with the resignation of the head of its commercial vehicles unit, Ravindra Pisharody.

Borwankar, currently executive director (quality), has been appointed as COO with immediate effect and his tenure would be extended for two years from July, 2017, the company said in a BSE filing. In an earlier announcement, the company said the head of its commercial vehicles division Pisharody has resigned citing personal reasons.

Pisharody, among the senior most in the company’s management, has been holding the position of executive director (commercial vehicles) since June 21, 2012. Borwankar started his career with Tata Motors in 1974, as a graduate engineer trainee. He has been the ED (quality) since June 21, 2012.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App