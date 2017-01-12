Tata group at an inflection point: N Chandrasekaran

N. Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons Chairman

Stating that the Tata group is at an inflection point, newly-appointed Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said his aim would be to help progress the conglomerate “with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata group has been built on”. Commenting on his appointment as the head of the $103 billion salt-to-software behemoth, Chandrasekaran said: “At the Tata group, we are at an inflection point. I am aware that this role comes with huge responsibilities.

“It will be my endeavour to help progress the group with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata group has been built on.” He further said he is “humbled and honoured to be chosen to lead a truly great institution that occupies a unique position in the hearts of people in India and the world”.

“I am proud to have been part of the Tata family for over 30 years and assuming this position is a great privilege,” Chandrasekaran added. Popularly known as Chandra, who was the chief of the group’s crown jewel TCS also thanked the Tata Sons Board and Ratan Tata “for their confidence in me to lead this trusted institution that has a rich heritage”.

N Chandrasekaran press conference LIVE:

