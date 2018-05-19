Tata Chemicals profit rises 23%

Tata Chemicals on Friday posted a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 356 crore in the January-March quarter Tata Chemicals on Friday posted a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 356 crore in the January-March quarter

Tata Chemicals on Friday posted a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 356 crore in the January-March quarter beating analyst consensus estimates from Bloomberg of Rs 238.4 crore. Consolidated net sales, however, remained flat at Rs 2,555 crore on a y-o-y basis, and below analyst estimates of Rs 2,959 crore. The firm management said US operations continue to perform better on improved production and sales volumes, along with better utilisation and efficiency. The firm’s consolidated Ebitda increased by over 8 per cent to Rs 512 crore, while the operating margins improved by 200 basis points to 20 per cent.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App