Tata Chemicals Limited wins Eco Corporate award

Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL) has been awarded the Eco Corporate of the Year Award for its commitment in working for the environment,community and eco-systems at Natural Capital Awards 2013 in New Delhi.

The company was felicitated by an eminent jury comprising of distinguished professionals from across the world with exemplary contributions in the field of environment preservation and sustainability.

The evaluation for Eco Corporate Awards was conducted by TERI,a not-for-profit,policy research organisation.

