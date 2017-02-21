Tata Chemicals Haldia plant to remain shut till April 15 

Tata Chemicals said its fertiliser plant at Haldia will remain shut till April 15 due to relocation of ammonia pipeline. Tata Chemicals said its fertiliser plant at Haldia will remain shut till April 15 due to relocation of ammonia pipeline.

Tata Chemicals on Tuesday said its fertiliser plant at Haldia will remain shut till April 15 due to relocation of ammonia pipeline as well as annual repair and maintenance work. Tata Chemicals operates a fertiliser plant at Haldia that manufactures DAP, SSP and complex NPK fertilisers wherein ammonia is used as one of the feedstock.

Watch what else is making news:

Apart from chemicals and fertilisers, the company is engaged in salt manufacturing, retailing of branded pulses and spices, and water purifiers. In a filing to the BSE, the company said that “the Haldia plant will remain shut from February 21, 2017, to April 15, 2017 on account of ammonia pipeline relocating project hook up and commissioning, along with annual shutdown of the plant for planned repair and maintenance work”.

Tata Chemicals in April last year had signed an MoU with Sanjana Cryogenics Storage Ltd (SCSL), its ammonia terminal operator, for re-routing a portion of ammonia pipeline that runs from the Haldia dock to ammonia storage tank. This was done at the directive of Kolkata Port Trust for facilitating setting up a Multi-Modal Terminal Hub at Haldia by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the company said.

Tata Chemicals had then said that pipeline re-routing activity would cause a shutdown of operations by about five weeks in September-October due to interruption of ammonia supply to the TCL-Haldia phosphatic fertiliser plant. Later in September, the company informed that pipeline re-routing would be scheduled in February-March, 2017.