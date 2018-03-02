Tata-Boeing facility to produce Apache fuselages

Tata Boeing Aerospace (TBAL), a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems (TASL), inaugurated its facility in Hyderabad. Spread over 14,000 square metres and employing 350 skilled workers, the facility will be the sole global producer of fuselages for the AH-64 Apache helicopter delivered by Boeing to its customers, including the US Army. The facility will also produce secondary structures and vertical spar boxes for this multi-role combat helicopter. The delivery of the first fuselage is expected in 2018.

“The manufacturing of advanced defence platforms and being integrated with the complex global supply chain will help our aerospace industry acquire technology, build local capability, provide employment and become a global exporter,” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after inaugurating the facility. TBAL, Boeing’s first equity joint venture in India, is the result of a 2015 partnership agreement with TASL. Boeing is focused on delivering value to Indian customers with advanced technologies and is committed to creating sustainable value in the Indian aerospace sector — developing local suppliers, and shaping academic and research collaborations with Indian institutions. Boeing has strengthened its supply chain with over 160 partners in India, and annual sourcing from India stands at $1 billion. “With the streamlining of the export regulation process under the Strategy for Defence Exports of the Government of India … we are poised to emerge as a supplier of choice for global OEMs,” Banmali Agrawala, President, infrastructure, defence and aerospace, Tata Sons, said.

(With inputs from FE)

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya