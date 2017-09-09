Synergies Dooray Automotive debt resolution plan: NCLAT admits Edelweiss ARC’s objection plea

NCLATadmitted an application filed by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd in the matter of debt resolution plan of Synergies Dooray Automotive Ltd (File) NCLATadmitted an application filed by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd in the matter of debt resolution plan of Synergies Dooray Automotive Ltd (File)

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday admitted an application filed by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd in the matter of debt resolution plan of Synergies Dooray Automotive Ltd, a source close to the development confirmed. Edelweiss ARC is contesting the manner in which the resolution plan has been worked out in the case of Synergies Dooray Automotive. The Appellate Tribunal has listed the matter for final hearing on October 11, the source added.

The total bad debt involved in the case is worth Rs 972.15 crore — comprising Millennium Finance’s claim of Rs 673.91 crore, Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company’s Rs 122.06 crore, Synergies Castings’ Rs 89.26 crore and Edelweiss ARC’s Rs 86.92 crore. The principal amount of the debt was Rs 212 crore and the remaining amount includes interest, penalties, statutory dues and payment to other creditors.

Edelweiss ARC has contested the inclusion of Millennium Finance Ltd in the Committee of Creditors (COC) formed to decide on the resolution plan, arguing that Millennium Finance Ltd acquired the debts from Synergies Castings without disclosing the payments made. Millennium Finance has 69.12 per cent share in the Committee of Creditors, which takes the decision on resolution plan submitted by an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP).

Mamta Binani, who was the IRP for the case, received plans from three entities — SMB Ashes Industries, Synergies Castings and Suiyas Industries. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved a resolution plan submitted by Synergies Castings — a related party — for a total consideration of Rs 54.08 crore to be paid over a three-year period.

Synergies Dooray’s insolvency plea was admitted on January 23 with the Hyderabad bench of NCLT and the Tribunal approved the final resolution plan on August 2. This was the first case for which a resolution plan was approved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The resolution involved the lenders taking a haircut has high as 94 per cent from the total claimed value of Rs 972.15 crore. As per the plan, the NCLT approved the amalgamation of Synergies Dooray Automotive with Synergies Castings.

“Edelweiss ARC’s main argument is that the original debt of Synergies Castings was transferred to a financial creditor just before the enactment of the IBC. This enabled a related party to gain majority share in the COC,” a source aware of the matter said. Synergies Dooray’s was the fourth case to the filed under the newly enacted IBC, which calls for a time-bound debt resolution plan.

