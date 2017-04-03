Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 74 per cent at 36,029 units in March

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Ltd (SMIPL) today reported a 74 per cent increase in sales at 36,029 units in March. Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Ltd (SMIPL) today reported a 74 per cent increase in sales at 36,029 units in March.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Ltd (SMIPL) today reported a 74 per cent increase in sales at 36,029 units in March. The two-wheeler maker had sold 20,673 units in the same month last year.

“A comprehensive product portfolio and consistent double digit growth in sales has enabled Suzuki to cross the annual sale mark of 3.5 lakh units in FY’17, indicating a growth of 12 per cent over last year,” SMIPL said in a statement.

In the current fiscal, the company is targeting sales of 5 lakh units for which it is gearing up its product line-up, expanding dealership networks and also becoming aggressive on exports, it added.

