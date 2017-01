Wind turbine maker Suzlon Group today said it has bagged 50.40 mega watt (MW) order from a leading power utility in Gujarat.

“The project consists of 24 units of S97 120 metre hybrid tower with rated a capacity of 2.1 MW. Located at Kutch in Gujarat, the project will be completed by March 2017,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd were trading up 1.38 per cent at Rs 17.59 apiece on BSE.