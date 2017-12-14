Supreme Court stays NCLT order allowing Centre to take over Unitech

The Supreme Court building. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court building. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the National Company Law Tribunal allowing government takeover of embattled reality firm Unitech Ltd.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud stayed the Tribunal’s December 8 order after Attorney General K K Venugopal appearing for Union of India admitted that the government should have taken the leave of the apex court where the matter was already pending, before approaching the NCLT.

The bench recorded the AG’s submission and stayed the order.

Hearing an appeal filed by the firm challenging the NCLT order, the bench had asked the Centre why it had not taken its leave before moving NCLT.

“The leave of this court, which is seized of the matter, should have been taken by the NCLT,” the bench observed, adding, “we are only asking that we are seized of the matter and the NCLT is passing the order”.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, present in the court then, had assured the bench that he will take instructions on this and appraise the court.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by Unitech challenging the NCLT order allowing the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to appoint ten nominee directors to take over the management of Unitech Ltd, subject to the directions of the Tribunal.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Unitech, said the apex court had allowed company Managing Director Sanjay Chandra, who is in jail, to negotiate to sell his assets and deposit in the court registry Rs 750 crore for refunding money to home buyers who had invested in the firm’s projects. However, the Centre approached the NCLT which passed the interim order allowing the takeover by the Centre without issuing notice to the firm or its directors, claimed Rohtagi. “I have serious apprehension about the manner in which the petition was filed and entertained by the NCLT despite the fact that the Supreme Court was seized of the matter,” he said, adding “no judicial tribunal can pass such an order”.

Acting on a plea by the Centre, the Tribunal had suspended all the eight directors of the realty firm over allegations of mismanagement and siphoning of funds and authorised the Centre to appoint its 10 nominees on the board.

