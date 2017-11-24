Supreme Court appoints Official Receiver of Bonbay HC for Aamby Valley auction

Sahara’s Aamby Valley in Pune. (File) Sahara’s Aamby Valley in Pune. (File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed the Official Receiver of the Bombay High Court as Receiver of the Sahara Group owned Aamby Valley property to help with its auctioning.

“…we appoint the Official Receiver of the Bombay High Court as Receiver in respect of the Ambey Valley city. The said arrangement shall remain in force till the auction is over. The duty of the Official Receiver is also to see that the property is properly maintained and no encroachment takes place so that valuation does not reduce and auction takes place in peaceful manner”, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi and A K Sikri ordered.

The order came after the court was told that attempts were being made to encroach the area. Some residents of the area also approached the court saying essential services like water was disconnected apparently to scuttle the auction process.

Senior Counsel Arvind too pointed out that many residents had raised concerns. But Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the Sahara Group rejected the charge and said “it is wrong to say we have declared a lockout. We have school there…our people are still working there.”

An annoyed CJI asked “does this (property belong to the contemnor or not?”. Datar replied that some portions were given on 99 years lease and some purchased by people. He added that there were no bidders in the first round of auctioning.

“You (Sahara) are out. The property was ordered to be attached and auctioned”, said the CJI and warned Subrato Roy that he will be sent to jail if any attempt was made to interfere with the auction process.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App