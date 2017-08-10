Subrata Roy urges SC for stay on auction of Aamby Valley project

Subrata Roy Subrata Roy

Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday requesting a stay on the court-ordered auction of its Rs 34,000-crore Aamby Valley property. Senior counsel Mukul Rohtagi and Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before Justice Dipak Misra who said he will fix a date for hearing it after consulting Justices Ranjan Gogoi and A K Sikri. Justices Misra, Gogoi and Sikri constitute the special bench which has been hearing the Sahara matter.

The counsel, said the group had an alternate payment plan to offer and requested the court to put the auctioning process for Aamby Valley in Pune on hold. On July 25, the apex court had asked Roy to deposit Rs 1,500 crore in the Sebi-Sahara account, for repaying depositors, by September 7.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App