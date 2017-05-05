SteelMin may use excess PSU land for capacity addition

Union steel Minister Birender Singh Birender Singh. (File photo) Union steel Minister Birender Singh Birender Singh. (File photo)

The steel ministry is planning to make use of the excess land lying with PSUs under its jurisdiction, like SAIL, for capacity addition by private parties — either by themselves or via joint ventures with the state-run firms.

The idea is to use such “clean” land parcels for creation of steel-making hubs across the available sites which would not only make things easier for investors, but will also help the government to actualise its target of taking the country’s steel-making capacity to 300 MT from around 124 MT now, steel minister Birender Singh said here on Thursday.

While there would be no bar on the PSUs forming JV projects within the cluster with minority stakes, PSUs may also choose to limit their contribution to the project only by way of land.

Facing inordinate delay in land acquisitions and others, two mega steel projects of 12 MT capacities each by Posco and ArcelorMittal could not take off.

The steel ministry has been trying to create four special purpose vehicles that will acquire all government approvals, aimed at fast-tracking and reviving investors’ interest, but none of them has taken off so far. (With inputs from FE)

