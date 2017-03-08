State Bank of India launches ‘work from home’ for staff

State Bank of India (File Photo) State Bank of India (File Photo)

State Bank of India has launched a new facility to enable its employees to work from home. The board of the bank has recently approved the ‘Work from Home’ policy to enable its employees to work while at home using mobile devices to address any urgent requirement they may have, that prevents their travelling to work.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The bank will use mobile computing technologies and shall have continuous control over all the enabled devices centrally to manage and secure the data and applications on the mobile devices, the bank stated here on Tuesday.

The bank said going forward, cross-sell, marketing, CRM, social media management, settlement & reconciliation, complaints management applications will also be enabled to make the work from home services comprehensive and increase the employee productivity multi-fold.