Starbucks looks to add Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to its Board

Microsoft’s India-born CEO Satya Nadella has been nominated to join the Board of Starbucks for his “invaluable insight” in international operations and distribution as the global coffee giant focusses on global growth and innovation. Nadella, 49, has been nominated by Starbucks along with President and Chief Executive Officer of warehouse chain Sam’s Club Rosalind Brewer and Executive Chairman of the LEGO Brand Group Jørgen Vig Knudstorp to its Board of Directors.

Their election, which will bring the Board strength to 14, requires approval of the company shareholders, who will meet in March, Starbucks said in a statement. Starbucks nominated the three as it seeks to bring diversity to the Board while pursuing its long-term plan for strong global growth and innovation. The company Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz described the three as “world-class, values-based leaders” who will strengthen its leadership and add “unmatched expertise in technology, strategy, and retail” to the company at a time of unprecedented change for the industry.

On Nadella, Starbucks said he will bring to the Board “extensive experience” and an understanding of how technology will be used and experienced around the world. “He will provide the Board with invaluable insight in international operations and distribution as Starbucks continues to focus on innovative ways to use technology to elevate the brand and grow its business,” it said. Nadella has served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Microsoft, since February 2014.

Hyderabad-born Nadella said he is “honored” to have been nominated to join the Starbucks Board. “As a regular customer myself, I’ve always admired Starbucks focus and deep passion for its customers and the communities it does business in and hope my years of experience in the technology industry will be of value to the company,” he said.