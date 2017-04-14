SpiceJet offers mobile payment solution to fliers

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

SpiceJet on Friday said it has partnered with HSBC India to provide a platform for passengers to make payments through mobile phones. The no-frills airline has launched a Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a payment option on its website. “The integration will allow SpiceJet passengers to use their unique UPI identities i.e. virtual payment address to pay for all bookings made on the SpiceJet website,” it said in a release.

This payment solution, implemented by HSBC Bank on the SpiceJet network, will allow passengers to pay online using mobile handsets. “With UPI adoption witnessing significant growth in the quarter ending March 2017, we believe that SpiceJet can use our offering to drive sales,” Divyesh Dalal, MD and Head Global Liquidity and Cash Management, HSBC India said.

SpiceJet has a fleet of 49 planes and operates an average of 340 daily flights.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now