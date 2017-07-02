SpiceJet-Maran share transfer row: Delhi HC likely to pronounce verdict on Monday

The amount was to be deposited in five instalments with the first one in August 2016, the court had said. The amount was to be deposited in five instalments with the first one in August 2016, the court had said.

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce tomorrow its verdict on the pleas of budget carrier SpiceJet and its co-founder Ajay Singh against a single judge order directing it to deposit Rs 579 crore in connection with a share transfer dispute with previous owner Kalanithi Maran.

The judgement is expected to be delivered by a bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Yogesh Khanna. A division bench of the high court had in May reserved its decision on the pleas by the airline and Singh challenging the order which came on a civil suit by Sun Group chief Kalanithi Maran and his Kal Airways.

In their suit, Maran and his airline had sought issuance of stock warrants in SpiceJet to them as per a sale purchase agreement (SPA) of 2015 which led to transfer of ownership of the budget carrier to Singh.

Maran and his airline had alleged before the single judge that despite giving Rs 579 crore to SpiceJet, the carrier had failed to issue them the warrants or allot tranche 1 and 2 of convertible redeemable preference shares and that the amount was not utilised for paying statutory dues due to which they were also facing prosecution.

Apart from ordering deposition of the amount in the court, the single judge had also asked SpiceJet and Maran to appoint an arbitral tribunal to decide the share transfer dispute between them in a year.

Market regulator SEBI had earlier expressed its inability before the single judge to approve the board resolution passed by SpiceJet for issue of warrants in favour of Maran and his Kal Airways.

The board resolution was passed on the court’s direction. Under the SPA, Maran and Kal Airways had transferred their entire 350,428,758 equity shares (58.46 per cent stake) in the airline to Ajay Singh. According to the SPA, Maran and Kal were to receive the redeemable warrants in return for around Rs 679 crore that they were to give to the airline towards operating costs and debt payment, Maran had said in his plea.

SpiceJet had earlier told the court that the change of ownership was effected as a rehabilitative measure to address the liability of Rs 2,000 crore incurred by the airline when it was under the management of Maran. It had also claimed that every penny had been utilised towards operations and discharge of liabilities.

