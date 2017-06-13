SpiceJet launches retail portal SpiceStyle, offers 25% discount on Amazon

SpiceJet’s new venture is selling products from 17 categories, ranging from apparels to electronics. (File Photo) SpiceJet’s new venture is selling products from 17 categories, ranging from apparels to electronics. (File Photo)

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday unveiled its retail venture SpiceStyle, offering 11 lifestyle and fashion brands under its portfolio. The subsidiary will help further boost SpiceJet’s ancillary revenue (revenue from non-ticket sources), which the company says has increased from 6 per cent to 17 per cent in the last two years. The products were launched on its e-commerce portal (www.spicestyle.com) and are available on offline channels.

The company has partnered with Amazon.in (www.amazon.in/spicestyle) and are selling products in 17 categories, ranging from apparels to electronics on the website, with a special launch discount of 25 per cent.

Commenting on the launch of SpiceStyle, Chairman and Managing Director of the company Ajay Singh said, “SpiceStyle promises to provide customers with the same brand experience as the parent airline enabling them to travel in comfort and style. In this new exciting journey, we shall be partnering with leading e-commerce marketplaces to distribute our exclusive range of products, which can also be ordered on-board our flights as well as on SpiceStyle.com.”

SpiceStyle, which was initially conceived as an in-flight service, will also hosts an exclusive series by designer Rohit Bal. SpiceJet operates 364 flights a day on an average to 46 destinations, 7 of which are international.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd