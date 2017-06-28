SpiceJet launches ‘Mega Monsoon Sale’ with fares starting at Rs 699

Low cost carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday launched a ‘Mega Monsoon Sale’ (File Photo) Low cost carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday launched a ‘Mega Monsoon Sale’ (File Photo)

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday launched a ‘Mega Monsoon Sale’, with all-inclusive domestic fares starting at Rs 699. Travellers can avail the discounts by booking between June 28 and July 4 for journeys from July 14 to March 24, 2018. The discount is applicable only on one-way fares and on non-stop flights.

Apart from this, the airline is offering free meals and priority check-in for those who book tickets on the airline’s website using HDFC Bank credit cards — the promo code for availing the discount is HDFCDEAL. HDFC Bank credit card holders can also avail a discount of 50 per cent on SpiceMax.

Travellers can book tickets on http://www.spicejet.com, on any online travel portal, the SpiceJet mobile application, through travel agents and at the company’s airport offices. Tickets booked are refundable (only Statutory Taxes will be refunded), and can be changed after paying the fare difference.

SpiceJet is also offering an ancillary sale offer through which travellers can win a bumper prize — 7N/8D Free Holiday package(Flight+Hotel) for two to Europe — and other prizes — one lucky winner will get a 3N/4D Free Holiday package (flight+hotel) for a couple to any one of the following destinations: Dubai, Bangkok, Colombo, Muscat, Male, and 10 others will win Free Domestic Holiday vouchers worth Rs 10,000.

More details are available on the SpiceJet website.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd