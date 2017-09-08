SoftBank, others invest $250 million in OYO

Hotel aggregator OYO Rooms on Thursday said that it has raised its largest ever funding round of 0 million. (File) Hotel aggregator OYO Rooms on Thursday said that it has raised its largest ever funding round of 0 million. (File)

Hotel aggregator OYO Rooms on Thursday said that it has raised its largest ever funding round of $250 million (Rs1,600 crore) through Series D led by Japanese internet and telecom conglomerate SoftBank and Sunil Kant Munjal-led Hero Enterprise. Existing investors Sequoia India, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greenoaks Capital also participated in the current round.

SoftBank will make the investment from its $100-billion corpus Vision Fund. The current round of investment further corroborates the fact that SoftBank is increasingly betting on India’s e-commerce market. Just last month, SoftBank’s Vision Fund announced a $2.5-billion investment in India’s home-grown e-commerce firm, Flipkart.

OYO’s last round of funding in April 2016 of $200 million was also led by SoftBank. This latest funding also gives OYO the heft to battle against players like Makemytrip, Yatra and others in a space that is increasingly witnessing consolidation. With this new round of funding, the company plans to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian region, which will make it one of the few Indian internet start-ups like Byju’s and Zomato to go global. OYO Rooms recently claimed in a blog post that its losses fell to Rs325 crore in the year ended March 2017, without disclosing revenue figure for the same period.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App