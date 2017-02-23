Snapdeal to lay off people, founders to forego salary

In an email sent out to their employees, which FE reviewed, both the co-founders admitted that they have made some wrong decisions while executing their business. In an email sent out to their employees, which FE reviewed, both the co-founders admitted that they have made some wrong decisions while executing their business.

Softbank-backed e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Wednesday began a massive lay-off exercise of its employees across its business verticals. Although the company has not mentioned how many employees will be laid off, it has shown the door to over 600 people across Snapdeal, its logistics arm Vulcan and FreeCharge, the digital payments business, according to sources close to the development.

The company is estimated to have 8,000 employees on its rolls. Co-founders of the company Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal have also announced that they will take a 100 per cent salary cut. More employees are expected to be laid off shortly.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

In an email sent out to their employees, which FE reviewed, both the co-founders admitted that they have made some wrong decisions while executing their business.

“Over the last 2-3 years, with all the capital coming into this market, our entire industry, including ourselves, started making mistakes. We started growing our business much before the right economic model and market fit was figured out. We also started diversifying and starting new projects while we still hadn’t perfected the first or made it profitable,” Kunal and Rohit said in their letter.

Of late, the company has been struggling to raise funds to compete with its rivals Amazon and Flipkart in the Indian e-commerce market. The Jasper Infotech owned Snapdeal last raised funds in August 2016, when it received $21 million from Clouse SA. Key investors in Snapdeal include Softbank, Alibaba, eBay, Kalaari Capital and Ratan Tata. Snapdeal reported a loss of Rs 3,316 crore in FY16, on a revenue of Rs 1,457 crore.

Stating that they got into too many things, the co-founders blamed themselves for the failure.

“Ambition is critical, because that’s what motivates us to give our very best every single day – to achieve the undoable. However, a large amount of capital with ambition can be a potent mix that drives a company to defocus from its core. We feel that happened to us. We started doing too many things, and all of us starting with myself and Rohit, are to blame for,” Bahl said in the letter accessed by FE.

Snapdeal is taking some tough decisions in reorganising the business into a leaner and focused enterprise in its journey towards becoming a profitable venture.

“We are combining teams, reducing layers, eliminating non-core projects and strengthening the focus on profitable growth,” Bahl wrote.

Towards this goal, the company is saying goodbye to some of its employees. “This is by far the hardest decision that we have ever taken in our lives. Our colleagues are our friends before they are co-workers, and I feel a deep sense of disappointment that we won’t be able have them continue on this journey with us,” Bahl said.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Snapdeal-owned FreeCharge, Govind Rajan, has stepped down from the company. He spent barely nine months at the helm. Even as the company confirmed the exit of Rajan, it did not offer any reason for his exit.