Snapdeal sale to Flipkart: Softbank secures nod from Nexus

Snapdeal (File Photo)

Softbank-backed Snapdeal has finally agreed to sign a non-binding letter of intent for a merger with Flipkart. This follows SoftBank securing the nod from its co-investor firm, Nexus Venture Partners (NVP). SoftBank, the largest shareholder in Snapdeal, had earlier secured the go-ahead from the founders and another investor, Kalaari, but the matter was stuck as Nexus was not in agreement with the valuation suggested, which according to sources has now been resolved.

According to sources, Snapdeal and Flipkart would now sign a non-binding agreement to conduct the due diligence process. A term sheet to this effect is expected to be signed shortly.

Emails sent to SoftBank, Snapdeal, Flipkart, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners did not elicit any response till the time of going to the press.

Snapdeal was valued at $6.5 billion in its last funding round in February 2016. However, the valuation has shrunk since then and the potential deal could be valued around $1 billion.

