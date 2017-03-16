Elections 2017

Snapdeal partners JETRO to showcase Japanese products

The partnership allows Snapdeal to further expand its portfolio, and JETRO to create niche space for these companies and their products in the booming Indian market.

March 16, 2017
E-commerce major Snapdeal has partnered with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), to showcase popular Japanese SME products on the online marketplace. “Customers can now purchase JETRO products across various categories including electronic devices, accessories, kitchenware and personal care directly from Snapdeal,” a company release said.

The partnership allows Snapdeal to further expand its portfolio, and JETRO to create niche space for these companies and their products in the booming Indian market. “Japanese consumer products have been well received by consumers all over Asian countries and they are a preferred choice over products from other countries,” Kazuya Nakajo, Chief Director General of JETRO India said.

The e-commerce company will feature a curated store exhibiting products ranging from contact lenses, stationery, electronic device accessories, kitchenware, personal care, storage and display as well as sewing, the statement added.

