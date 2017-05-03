Snapdeal board meet sees no consensus on sell-off

Snapdeal Logo Snapdeal Logo

A board meeting of the loss-making Snapdeal on Tuesday failed to throw up a conclusive agreement between investors on the sale of the company, sources privy to the development said.

While a proposal to sell the beleaguered Snapdeal to rival Flipkart is believed to have been approved by one set of investors, including Japan’s SoftBank and Kalaari Capital, another investor Nexus Venture Partners (NVP) is understood to have changed its stance on selling out completely. While, earlier, it was contemplating a complete sale, sources said, it now wants to retain some part of its 11 per cent stake. The board of Flipkart is scheduled to meet on Friday.

E-mails sent to SoftBank, Kalaari Capital, NVP and Snapdeal remained unanswered till the time of going to print. Kalaari Capital, which holds 8 per cent of Snapdeal’s equity, it is understood, will receive an amount of around $70-80 million, from Softbank. The two founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, who together own a 6.5 per cent equity in Snapdeal, are expected to receive $25 million each from Softbank.

