Siemens bags orders worth Rs 319 crore from Railways’ Diesel Locomotive Works

Siemens on Friday said it has won a combined order worth Rs 319 crore from the Indian Railways’ Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW). The company has bagged an order worth Rs 98 crore DLW to design, supply and install 48 alternating current (AC) traction systems for dual cab high horsepower diesel engine locomotive for Indian Railways, it said in a statement.

The AC traction systems will be produced at the company’s Nashik factory and the systems have been developed based on the insulated gate bipolar transistors technologies, it added. The company has also bagged orders worth Rs 166 crore for supply of propulsion sets for Freight Locomotives and Rs 55 crore for supply of propulsion sets for Passenger Locomotives.

“The project showcases Siemens’ partnership with the Indian Railways as it combines innovation with responsibility to bring together the combined expertise of its teams, that is committed to deliver reliable, safe and efficient technologies,” said Tilak Raj Seth, Executive Vice-President, Siemens and CEO Mobility Division in India.

“We have been able to secure orders for propulsion sets on the strength of our digitalisation portfolio. Siemens has been able to deliver these added values to the customer based on the strength of its engineering capability and looks to further enhance and unearth value proposition for its customers through digitalisation,” he added.