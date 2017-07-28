Bihar Politics

Shikha Sharma re-appointed MD & CEO of Axis Bank

Barely a few hours after Shikha Sharma, MD and CEO of Axis Bank said that the bank’s decision to appoint a search firm to identify a new CEO is in the interest of best governance, the board of the bank approved the re-appointment of Sharma for another 3 years beginning June 2018.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai | Updated: July 28, 2017 2:36 am
Axis Bank, Axis Bank CEO, Shikha Sharma, Business news, Indian Express Shikha Sharma has been reappointed the MD of Axis Bank. (ANI Photo, File)
Barely a few hours after Shikha Sharma, MD and CEO of Axis Bank said that the bank’s decision to appoint a search firm to identify a new CEO is in the interest of best governance, the board of the bank approved the re-appointment of Sharma for another 3 years beginning June 2018. “The appointment of a search firm is in the interest of best governance, given that I’d have done nine years in 2018 with the bank and it does not preclude anything about whether I will do another term or not,” Sharma said earlier on Thursday. The announcement of Sharma’s re-appointment interestingly comes almost a year before her term ends on May 31, 2018.

