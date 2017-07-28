Shikha Sharma re-appointed MD & CEO of Axis Bank

Shikha Sharma has been reappointed the MD of Axis Bank. (ANI Photo, File) Shikha Sharma has been reappointed the MD of Axis Bank. (ANI Photo, File)

Barely a few hours after Shikha Sharma, MD and CEO of Axis Bank said that the bank’s decision to appoint a search firm to identify a new CEO is in the interest of best governance, the board of the bank approved the re-appointment of Sharma for another 3 years beginning June 2018. “The appointment of a search firm is in the interest of best governance, given that I’d have done nine years in 2018 with the bank and it does not preclude anything about whether I will do another term or not,” Sharma said earlier on Thursday. The announcement of Sharma’s re-appointment interestingly comes almost a year before her term ends on May 31, 2018.

