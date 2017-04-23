SEZ row ‘sorted out’, Patanjali re-issues cheque

The dispute between authorities at the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) and Patanjali Ayurved Limited over a boundary wall of the SEZ where Patanjali had purchased a plot has been sorted out.

Patanjali had earlier reportedly stopped the payment of a cheque for Rs 60 crore towards the cost of the 106 acre land it had bought in the SEZ area in September after the Development Commissioner’s office in MIHAN issued a letter that the boundary wall had gaps near the plot. With MIHAN authorities filling up the gaps, Patanjali has re-issued the cheque.

“They have informed us that the problem has been sorted out. Hence, we have made arrangements to pay the money, the cheque for which we had stopped following the development commissioner’s letter,” Patanjali managing director Acharya Balkrishna said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now