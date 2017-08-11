Sebi circular on ‘shell companies’: SAT stays trading restrictions on J Kumar, Prakash Industries

Sebi said that any delay or hurdle in investigation due to non-cooperation by any entity is detrimental to the interest of investors in securities market and the same would be visited with a penalty. Sebi said that any delay or hurdle in investigation due to non-cooperation by any entity is detrimental to the interest of investors in securities market and the same would be visited with a penalty.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday stayed capital markets regulator Sebi’s circular which had listed Prakash Industries and J Kumar Infraprojects among 331 suspected shell companies. The tribunal as an interim relief also directed the stock exchanges to reverse the trading ban on these stocks and allow them to trade from Friday. “In the facts of these two appeals, we are prima facie of the opinion, that the impugned communication issued by Sebi on the basis that the appellants are ‘suspected shell companies’ deserves to be stayed,” said the SAT order passed by Justice JP Devdhar, presiding officer of the tribunal and the two members, Jog Singh and CKG Nair.

The two firms — Prakash Industries and J Kumar Infraprojects — were named in the list of 331 suspected shell firms that were put under stage six of the graded surveillance measure by the bourses after the Sebi circular was issued on August 7. These scrips were not available for trading this month.

Sebi’s directive came after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on June 9 shared a list of 331 listed companies that are suspected to be shell entities and directed Sebi to investigate the companies and take necessary action against them under the Sebi Act. The SAT, however, pulled up Sebi for passing an order against these firms “without any investigation”.

“Even if the letter of MCA dated 09.06.2017 was considered by Sebi to be a direction given for implementation without investigation, very fact that Sebi took nearly two months to comply with the directions given by the MCA clearly shows that there was no urgency in issuing the impugned communication without even investigating the credentials/fundamentals of those companies,” said the SAT order.

Both Prakash Industries and J Kumar Infraprojects had moved SAT on August 9 and requested that the Sebi direction on trading ban should be stayed with the immediate effect. J Kumar Infra said that Sebi’s trading ban on its shares is arbitrary and unreasonable. Sebi’s counsel in the tribunal said that the regulator has “merely implemented” the directions of the MCA and “no independent investigation” has been carried out by it, therefore the companies should challenge the decision of the MCA in the court rather than moving the tribunal. Sebi also said that its circular was a general direction or an administrative order to the stock exchanges in the interests of investors or securities market, which cannot be appealed in the tribunal.

However, SAT has ruled that the specific directions given to the stock exchanges in the Sebi circular has “serious civil consequences” and cannot be called an administrative order. “In other words, the impugned communication which prejudicially impairs the rights and obligations of the appellants, its promoters and directors would fall in the category of a quasi judicial order and hence appealable before this Tribunal under Section 15T of Sebi Act,” said SAT in its order. SAT will now hear another petition filed by Parsvnath Developers on the same issue on August 11.

Meanwhile, Sebi has issued show-cause notices to Prakash Industries and J Kumar Infraprojects and also heard them once and asked them for more information on their financials before passing its final order.

According to the Sebi circular to stock exchanges, the 331 suspected shell companies will be subject to independent audit and a forensic audit to examine their financials. After the completion of the audits, if the exchanges do not find evidence that these companies indeed exist, they would be delisted. The companies will not be permitted to deal in any security on exchange platform and its holding in any depository account will be frozen till the delisting process is completed.

