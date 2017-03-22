SC to Sahara: ‘Will auction Aamby Valley if Rs 5,092 cr not paid by Apr 17’

Aamby Valley in Pune Aamby Valley in Pune

A month after it ordered attachment for Aamby Valley in Pune, the Supreme Court Tuesday cautioned the Sahara group that its prime property worth Rs 39,000 crore would be auctioned if they fail to deposit Rs 5,092.6 crore by April 17. A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra also directed the international real estate firm, which had shown willingness to buy Sahara’s stake in New York- based Plaza Hotel for $550 million, to deposit Rs 750 crore in the Sebi-Sahara refund account instead of the apex court registry to show its bonafide.

“We will auction your (Sahara) Aamby Valley project if the money is not deposited within the stipulated time period as promised,” the bench, also comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and A K Sikri, observed.

The top court had last month directed attachment of Sahara Group’s prime property for realisation of money to be paid to its investors. The court had then overruled objections of senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Sahara and Roy, that the court has previously accepted their request not to attach Aamby Valley because that was a running business and a source of generating revenue. “You either speed up the process of depositing money or we will have to attach your properties and put them up for auction. You have left us with no option but to pass such orders,” observed the bench as Sibal pleaded the bench to give them time till July 2019 to make the payment of the principal amount.

The group has to deposit another Rs 14,000 crore to meet the shortfall of the principal amount, around Rs 25,000 crore, that it was ordered to pay by an order in August 2012. The court has also sought a list of unencumbered properties which could be auctioned to realise the remaining Rs 14,000 crore. It made clear that Sahara and Roy would get to argue on correctness of any order only after they clear the payments.

ATTACHMENT ORDERED LAST MONTH

