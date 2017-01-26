SC shuts final legal remedy for Sahara

Holding Sahara India Real Estate Corporation and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation “legally liable” to pay back the money in three months, the court ruled that “Saharas violated the listing provisions and collected huge amounts from the public in disobedience of law”. Holding Sahara India Real Estate Corporation and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation “legally liable” to pay back the money in three months, the court ruled that “Saharas violated the listing provisions and collected huge amounts from the public in disobedience of law”.

Four years on, the Supreme Court has shut the final legal remedy for Sahara group and its chief Subrata Roy, who had been looking for reconsideration of the court order for refunding more than Rs 24,000 crore to investors.

On Tuesday, a bench led by Justice Dipak Misra declined to grant Sahara group a permission to file a curative petition – the last recourse available to a litigant who wants the principle judgment of the apex court revisited. The bench, also comprising Justices J Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi, further dismissed the curative petitions filed by Sahara on merit.

“That apart, we have gone through the curative petitions and the connected papers. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this Court in the case of Rupa Ashok Hurra Vs Ashok Hurra & Anr, 2002. Hence, the curative petitions are dismissed,” ordered the court.

The curative petitions had urged the bench to reconsider its August 2012 verdict by which the top court had ordered two of Sahara companies to refund Rs 24,000 crore, along with 15 per cent interest, to more than two crore small investors who had invested in their optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs) between the years 2008 and 2011.

Holding Sahara India Real Estate Corporation (now known as Sahara Commodity Services Corporation Ltd) and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation "legally liable" to pay back the money in three months, the court ruled that "Saharas violated the listing provisions and collected huge amounts from the public in disobedience of law".

According to the Sebi, the total liability of Sahara group on this account stood at more than Rs 38,000 crore, which will include the principal amount of Rs 24,000 crore and interest of over Rs 14,000 crore.

Sebi was also directed to examine issues relating to the genuineness of investors and refund, while also giving it the liberty to seek court order for attaching the companies’ properties and freeze their bank accounts, besides other legal actions, if they failed to refund.

By virtue of this order, the apex court has been monitoring the process of refund. In March 2014, the court had jailed Roy along with two other directors of his company over non-compliance with its order. It was only in May 2016 when the court had let the Sahara chief out on parole with a caveat that Sahara would keep depositing money periodically to effect investors’ refund. Alleging breach of court orders, Sebi has moved its application for attachment of properties after appointing a receiver. The court is likely to examine this plea on February 6.