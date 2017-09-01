Santosh Sharma takes charge as Hindustan Copper CMD

Newly appointed Hindustan Copper CMD Santosh Sharma (Source: Twitter/@copper_ltd) Newly appointed Hindustan Copper CMD Santosh Sharma (Source: Twitter/@copper_ltd)

State-run Hindustan Copper on Friday said Santosh Sharma has taken over its Chairman and Managing Director. “Santosh Sharma has taken over as Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Copper Ltd with effect from September 1, 2017,” the company said in a filing to BSE. “The Ministry of Mines…has appointed Santosh Sharma, Director (Operations), Hindustan Copper Ltd as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Hindustan Copper for a period of five years from the date of his assumption of charge of the post…,” the state PSU said.

Consequent upon joining of Sharma as CMD, the post of Director (Operations) of Hindustan Copper has fallen vacant, the filing said. “K D Diwan has ceased to be Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Copper on attaining the age of superannuation on August 31, 2017,” it said.

Sharma joined the Company as General Manager (Operations) in 2013 and thereafter, he became Executive Director (Operations) and also assumed charge as Unit Head of Gujarat Copper Project, a unit of the Company in June, 2015. He became Director (Operations) of the company with effect from March 1, last year.

