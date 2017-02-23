Safety standards: 200 crash tests of 5 cars push Maruti closer to meeting norms

While, currently, the R&D centre houses various facilities such as vehicle testing and evaluation labs, “In the second phase, we will have facilities dedicated for transmissions, engines and emissions controls, among others. While, currently, the R&D centre houses various facilities such as vehicle testing and evaluation labs, “In the second phase, we will have facilities dedicated for transmissions, engines and emissions controls, among others.

As automobile companies are gearing up to meet the October 1, 2017 deadline for ensuring minimum safety standards for new models as mandated by the government, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has conducted around 200 crash tests on its five models at its research and development (R&D) centre in Rohtak to come out with safer cars that also meet the norms.

Having completed the first phase of development of its 600-acre Rohtak R&D centre in 2015 with an investment of Rs 1,900 crore, the company will be investing another Rs 1,900 crore by March 2019 in the second phase.

While, currently, the R&D centre houses various facilities such as vehicle testing and evaluation labs, “In the second phase, we will have facilities dedicated for transmissions, engines and emissions controls, among others. These will come up at the centre over the next few years,” said C V Raman, executive director R&D, MSIL.

Raman told that the centre has already tested five models — Ignis, S-Cross, Ciaz, Baleno and Ertiga — and they already conform to upcoming safety norms in terms of full frontal impact, offset frontal impact and pedestrian protection.

While the safety norms for new models kick in October 2017, automobile manufacturers have been given time till October 2019 for making the existing models compliant to the safety regulations. For pedestrian protection, the deadline for new models would kick in from October 2018 and for existing models, the deadline is October 1, 2020. Raman, however, said that he expects the existing models to also conform to the new safety regulations much ahead of the deadline.

Stating that each of the five models underwent around 40 tests at the centre during the design and development over 3-4 years, he said that the company is working towards bringing down the number of such tests in the range of 30-35 on account of the benefits of learnings going into new car models. As a result of the same, the company also aims to produce new models in lesser time going forward.

“Having a facility here has definitely helped us improve our efficiency as the cars are not required to be sent to Japan for these testings and thus we save on time,” said Raman adding that MSIL would, however, continue to have work share with Suzuki as products are developed not only for India but also for global markets.