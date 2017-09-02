SAAB, Adani group announce tie-up

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group (File) Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group (File)

Swedish defence and security company, SAAB and infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group on Friday announced a collaboration for design, development and production of Gripen fighter jets under the ‘Make in India’ scheme. Announcing the collaboration, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group said that the partnership would be in “aerospace and defence (sectors) including the Gripen”.

As reported by The Indian Express on Thursday, Indian Air Force (IAF) is going to choose between F-16 and Gripen fighter jets for 100 single engine aircraft under the Strategic Partnership model. Besides the first 18 aircraft which will be brought to India in a flyaway mode, the rest will be manufactured in India by an Indian private company with technology transfer from the foreign manufacturer.

Adani Group so far has no presence in the defence and security sector but said that “in continuation of our vision of nation building, we are keen to play an instrumental role in helping transform India into a destination for world class high-tech defence manufacturing.” Recently, US aircraft major Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) had signed an agreement to produce the F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft in India.

“Our plans in India are to create a new defence eco-system that would involve many partners, vendors and suppliers. To achieve this, we need a strong Indian partner who can help create the framework for the infrastructure and eco-system to come into place,” said Hakan Buskhe, CEO and President of SAAB. Gripen is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft featuring state-of-the-art technology, including advanced data links and sensors, which is manufactured by SAAB.

