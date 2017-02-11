Russia to bring wide range of defence platforms to Aero India

“Rostec intends to conduct negotiations with strategic partners in the framework of executing current and negotiating new contracts,” Rostec said in a statement. (Source: Areo India/aeroindia.in) “Rostec intends to conduct negotiations with strategic partners in the framework of executing current and negotiating new contracts,” Rostec said in a statement. (Source: Areo India/aeroindia.in)

Seeking to further consolidate its presence in India’s defence sector, Russia will showcase its latest aircraft technology, air defence platforms and electronic warfare systems at the Aero India show in Bengaluru next week. Rostec Corporation, the parent company of Russian arms supplier Rosoboronexport, said it will hold negotiations with strategic partners for new contracts besides executing current ones during the five-day event beginning Tuesday.

Watch What Else is Making News



The company will bring a range of weapons platforms for the show many of which were used by Russian Armed Forces in the anti-terrorist operations in Syria and have proven as a reliable, high-quality and trouble-free weapons, the company said.

“Rostec intends to conduct negotiations with strategic partners in the framework of executing current and negotiating new contracts,” Rostec said in a statement.

The company will showcase over 300 samples of modern Russian military products which will include aircraft technology and air defence and radio-electronic warfare systems.

“In the framework of “Make in India” we have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture for the production of KamovKa-226T helicopters in October 2016 at the BRICS summit. Now there is active implementation of this project,” Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said.

The state-run firm is also planning to hold negotiations with representatives of the Indian government, top officials of Defence Ministry, IAF, HAL, Larsen and Toubro and Bharat Forge among others.

The joint Rostec and Rosoboronexport delegation at the Aero India will be headed by the Director of International Cooperation and Regional Policy Viktor Kladov.

Models of the Su-30MKI fighter jet and components for its modernisation, Su-35 fighter jet, MiG-35 frontline fighter, Il-76MD-90A transport aircraft, Be-200 amphibious aircraft, Ka-226T light helicopter will be showcased at the show.

The company will also bring models of Mi-17V-5 and Mi-26T2military-transport helicopters as well as Mi-28NE and Ka-52 combat helicopters.

“Many of these have been used by Russian Armed Forces in the anti-terrorist operations in Syria and have proven as a reliable, high-quality and trouble-free weapons that can perform combat missions in the real world,” the company said.

In addition to the aircraft, air defence systems to be displayed are – S-400 “Triumf” system, “Pantsir-S1” complex, “Tor M2KM” complex and the portable complex “Igla-S”.

Rostec comprises over 700 organisations.