Rupee gains 10 paise against US dollar in early trade

On Friday, the rupee had ended steady at 64.15 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged by 92.83 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 31,617.51 in early trade.

The rupee firmed up by 10 paise to 64.05 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday on selling of greenback by banks and exporters. Domestic equities too opened on a firm note that supported the rupee sentiment, dealers said. However, the US dollar’s strength against major global currencies capped the rupee’s gain, they added. On Friday, the rupee had ended steady at 64.15 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged by 92.83 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 31,617.51 in early trade.

