Rs 3,30,000-crore invested in 5 years: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani Chairman, Reliance Industries. Express archive photo. Mukesh Ambani Chairman, Reliance Industries. Express archive photo.

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company has made capital investment of Rs 3,30,000 crore, the largest capital expenditure programme by any Indian corporate, over the last five years. “We have invested over Rs 2 lakh crore in our digital services and we are the largest contributor to the ‘Digital India’ vision of the Prime Minister,” Ambani said at the annual general meeting of the company.

“We have invested over 1.3 lakh crore in our energy and material businesses. All of these investments will start generating operating revenues in the coming months. These investments have further strengthened our cost positions, enhanced our scale and competitiveness and created new lines of business,” he said.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate had on Thursday reported its highest quarterly consolidated net profit of Rs 9,108 crore in three-months to June 30.

