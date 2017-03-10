Rs 294.84 crore deposited by pharmaceutical firms for overcharging patients for scheduled drugs, says MoS Mansukh L Mandaviya

There were 120 cases of overcharging that have been reported to the government in Financial year 2016-17, said MoS Chemicals and Fertilisers, Mansukh L Mandaviya. (File) There were 120 cases of overcharging that have been reported to the government in Financial year 2016-17, said MoS Chemicals and Fertilisers, Mansukh L Mandaviya. (File)

Pharmaceutical firms have deposited Rs 294.84 crore in the current fiscal so far against demand notices issued by the government for overcharging patients for scheduled drugs, Parliament was informed on Friday. As on February 28, 2017, Rs 294.84 crore has been deposited for 2016-17 by pharmaceutical companies against demand notices issued by government for overcharging patients for scheduled medicines, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Watch What Else is Making News



There were 120 cases of overcharging in the period, he added. The provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order “empower the government to direct the manufacturer to deposit the overcharged amount along with the interest thereon from the date of overcharging, in addition to the penalty,” Mandaviya said.

In a separate reply, he said that of the 23 medical devices regulated as ‘drugs’, only three devices namely condom, intra uterine device containing copper and coronary stents have been included in the Schedule-I of DPCO, 2013, and are under price control.