Rs 100-cr deposit: Mumbai diamond firm under ED scanner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched three locations in Mumbai on Monday in connection with deposits of Rs 100 crore by a city-based diamond firm post withdrawal of the old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations on November 8.

ED sources familiar with the development said out of the total export remittances of Rs 600 crore, at least Rs 100 crore was deposited after demonetisation. “This deposit has come under the scanner as it is of suspicious nature,” said an ED source.

The agency is probing if the amount deposited by the firm is genuine export remittance, the source added.

In a separate development, the ED is investigating the role of four private banks in allegedly aiding a bullion trader to exchange scrapped currency of Rs 150 crore through shell firms. The money, according to ED sources, was deposited into the accounts of several shell firms and later transferred into the trader’s account using real time gross settlement system (RTGS).

On December 16, the agency conducted raids on at least four bullion firms in Zaveri Bazaar controlled by a bullion trader in Mumbai and froze two bank accounts in different branches of banks in connection with alleged illegal conversion of demonetised notes to the tune of Rs 70 crore.