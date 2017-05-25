RInfra gets Sebi nod for Rs 2,500-crore InvIT IPO

Sources said RInfra InvIT IPO may be launched in early June. (Representational photo) Sources said RInfra InvIT IPO may be launched in early June. (Representational photo)

Reliance Infrastructure InvIT Fund (RInfra InvIT) has got a final nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

This will be the third InvIT IPO to get launched after IRB InvIT and IndiaGrid InvIT that were launched earlier this month. In a statement on Wednesday, RInfra said, “RInfra InvIT has received the final observation letter from Sebi for its proposed IPO of units representing an undivided beneficial interest in the Trust”. The proposed issue size is Rs 2,500 crore with an option to retain over subscription up to 25 per cent of the issue size. Sources said RInfra InvIT IPO may be launched in early June.

