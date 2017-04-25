Reliance Retail Q4 pre-tax profit jumps 65.6 per cent to Rs 366 crore

Reliance Retail, the Reliance Industries’ retail arm, today reported a 65.6 per cent rise in pre-tax profit at Rs 366 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had reported a PBDIT (profit before depreciation and income tax) of Rs 221 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The turnover in the quarter under review jumped by 83 per cent to Rs 10,332 crore as against Rs 5,646 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing. “The increase in turnover was led by growth across all consumption baskets. The business PBDIT grew by 65.6 per cent to Rs 366 crore in 2016-17 as against Rs 221 crore in the previous year,” the company said.

Reliance Retail’s revenues for full year 2016-17 grew by 60.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 33,765 crore from Rs 21,075 crore. Its PBDIT grew by 40.4 per cent to Rs 1,203 crore in 2016-17 as against Rs 857 crore in the previous year. The company said, during the quarter, it added 63 stores across various store concepts.

The firm runs formats like Reliance Fresh, Reliance Super and Reliance Hyper and operates 3,616 stores across 702 cities in India.

