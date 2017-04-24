Reliance reports 12.3 per cent rise in Q4 net profit

Mukesh Ambani Chairman, Reliance Industries. Express archive photo. Mukesh Ambani Chairman, Reliance Industries. Express archive photo.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday announced its Q4 financial results of fiscal year 2016-17 post trading hours. The results showed a jump in turnover from Rs 84,189 crore in Q3 to Rs 92,889 crore in Q4, a change of 12.6% with respect to FY16. The net profit also increased from Rs 7,533 crore in Q3 to Rs 8,046 in Q4. Consolidated net profit of the company in Q4 was 12.3 per cent higher than the net profit in the same period a year ago.

““During FY 2016-17, the Reliance team shaped the contours of future growth platforms in the Consumer and the Energy and Materials businesses. I am proud to be part of this gifted team that has strived tirelessly over the last few years to create unparalleled hydrocarbon assets, while ushering in the digital age to the remotest parts of our Nation. The talent and dedication of our team is underscored by the fact that this was achieved in a record-setting timeframe. The company’s financial and operational performance in the fourth quarter will be announced post the board meeting and an intimation to the stock exchange,” Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

The recorded annual net profit of RIL went up to Rs 29,901 crore registering a growth of 18.8 per cent. The company’s financial and operational performance in the fourth quarter was announced post the board meeting.

In the morning trading, the BSE benchmark Sensex had gained over 97 points as the investors took to optimistic buying ahead of the Reliance results. Shares of RIL was quoting 1.14 per cent higher at 1,415.70, lending major support to the key indices in the opening trade.

