Reliance Power records 252% increase in Q4 profit

Reliance Power said on Thursday that the company recorded a 252 per cent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter to Rs 216.9 crore. The company was significantly helped by a 40 per cent drop in tax expenses to Rs 69 crore in this quarter.

Revenue from operations was nearly unchanged at Rs 2,466.5 crore. Lower fuel and finance costs also helped the company to cut its expenses by about 3 per cent to Rs 2,311 crore in the quarter. For FY17, Reliance Power recorded a more than 23 per cent rise profit to Rs 1,104 crore. Its annual tax expenses dropped by 42 per cent to Rs 321.3 crore.

The company generated Rs 10,396 crore revenue from power production in the fiscal. At a time when private power plants are struggling with dwindling plant load factors due to low electricity demand, the average plant load factor (PLF) at the company’s thermal power plants was 77 per cent. Overall private sector PLF in FY17 was merely at 56.17 per cent.

The PLF of its 1,200-MW Rosa power plant in Uttar Pradesh improved to 75 per cent from 67 per cent in the FY16.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now