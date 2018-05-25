Reliance to provide riding gear to its employees at discounted price

Under ‘Reliance Kavach’, a US Department of Transport (DOT) certified helmet, a jacket that protects one’s shoulder and elbows, rubber gloves and knee guards costing Rs 50,000 will be given to RIL employees at Rs 12,000. (Representational Image) Under ‘Reliance Kavach’, a US Department of Transport (DOT) certified helmet, a jacket that protects one’s shoulder and elbows, rubber gloves and knee guards costing Rs 50,000 will be given to RIL employees at Rs 12,000. (Representational Image)

With an alarming average of 16 deaths every hour in road accidents, Reliance Industries has rolled out a first of its kind scheme to provide riding gear to its employees at discounted rates. Under ‘Reliance Kavach’, a US Department of Transport (DOT) certified helmet, a jacket that protects one’s shoulder and elbows, rubber gloves and knee guards costing Rs 50,000 will be given to RIL employees at Rs 12,000.

Company sources said RIL employees can avail a soft loan, or take the EMI route, to pay for the kit. RIL, founded in 1977, employs over 2,50,000 people now. As many as 1,46,377 deaths in road accidents were reported in 2017, according to a report by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. The number of road accidents was at least three times more than these. Two-wheelers have the highest share with over 30 per cent.

“Studies on road accidents reveal that most incidents could be prevented if two-wheeler riders, including pillion riders, wore a set of good quality safety gear that includes helmet, jacket, gloves and knee pads as these ensure the bare minimum essential protection while riding,” a company flyer for the ‘Reliance Kavach’ scheme said. The safety gear could reduce the effects of impact and abrasion on the human body in case of falls and skids, it said.

