Reliance Jio, Uber tie up

Reliance Jio has announced a strategic partnership with Uber, which will start with allowing users to pay for their rides through a prepaid wallet launched by a subsidiary of Jio’s parent company, Reliance Industries.

The users of JioMoney, the wallet offered by Reliance Payment Solutions, will soon be able to request and pay for Uber rides from within the JioMoney app, it said in a statement. Uber’s newly inducted chief business officer for India Madhu Kannan said the partnership will “unlock synergies across two of the largest user bases in India.”