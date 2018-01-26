Reliance Jio launches rental of Rs 49 for its feature phone users

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the lowest rental plan of Rs 49 in which it will offer unlimited voice and data for 28 days for JioPhone subscribers, effective January 26.

“JioPhone users will enjoy free voice calls and unlimited data (1GB at high speed) for 28 days at a price of only Rs 49. Jio is also introducing affordable data add-ons at Rs 11, 21, 51 and 101,” the company said in a statement.

“Tariffs charged for feature phone users continue to be exorbitant, while their smartphone counterparts on Jio enjoyed free voice calls and high speed data at the most affordable tariffs. The high feature phone tariffs make it impossible for them to even think of using data… Jio has made data affordable for everyone,” the statement said.

