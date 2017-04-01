Reliance Jio extends Prime customer enrolment period

Jio also announced the Jio Summer Surprise for its Prime members. Jio also announced the Jio Summer Surprise for its Prime members.

Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday said that over 72 million customers have signed up for Jio Prime service and also extended the customer enrolment for another 15 days till April 15.

“Jio has extended the deadline for purchasing Jio’s Rs 303 (and other) plans till April 15. This extension will provide the necessary breathing room for users to avoid service disruption during the transition from free to paid services,” it stated.

Jio also announced the Jio Summer Surprise for its Prime members. “Every Jio Prime member, when they make their first paid recharge prior to April 15 using Jio’s Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan), will get services for the initial 3 months on a complimentary basis. The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary service. The Jio Summer Surprise is the first of many surprises for Jio Prime members,” it said.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani in a letter to Jio customers said: “This extension will provide the necessary breathing room for users to avoid service disruption during the transition from free to paid services. Jio’s free service period is coming to an end. Users who do not recharge by the extended date of April 15 will experience degradation and/or discontinuation of services. But, I am conscious that this is the largest migration from free to paid services in history.”

