Reliance Jio data breach: Police register complaint

Telecom service provider Reliance Jio on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Navi Mumbai Police, claiming that personal contact details of its 120 million strong subscriber base had been leaked on a website through unauthorised access of an interface used by its retailers.

The company had last week termed claims of data breach as unverified and unauthentic. Police at the Rabale MIDC police station in Navi Mumbai, where Jio is headquartered, have registered an FIR in this connection. The police booked an unidentified person for theft under the Indian Penal Code and for introducing a virus into a computer system, under the Information Technology Act. The investigation was then transferred to the cyber crime cell.

Jio in its complaint, has claimed that residential addresses and Aadhaar card details of its subscribers were not leaked. According to the police, the leak occurred through an Android application used by Jio retailers. A senior police official said that retailers use that application to make recharges for customers.

“To do the recharges, retailers only require names and email addresses of customers, apart from a registered Jio phone number and an alternate phone number. The app gives retailers access to Jio’s entire customer database,” said a senior police official.

According to the FIR, an unidentified person acquired the user name and password to the app, belonging to a retailer and logged into his account. “The person has taken the data and uploaded it onto a website,” said the officer.

Investigations into the website have revealed that the accused registered a domain name after making a payment with the hosting website GoDaddy.com and uploaded the data onto it, the police said. Company officials did not offer any comments. Police, however, said that only names, phone numbers and email addresses were available for viewing on the website. “We are working to identify the person who gained access to the data,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police has detained a person from Churu district after the Maharashtra Cyber Police traced a man there. Balsing Rajput, Superintendent of Police, Cyber, said that it found a lead and pinpointed it to Rajasthan. Offcials of Maharashtra and Rajasthan police, along with Jio officials are in Churu collecting evidence and interrogating the detained man.

