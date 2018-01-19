Reliance Industries Q3 net surges 25 percent to Rs 9,423 crore; Jio turns profitable

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries. (Express Photo/File) Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries. (Express Photo/File)

Reliance Industries has recorded a 25 percent jump in its third-quarter net profit on the back of higher refining margins, while its telecom arm Jio posted a profit in its second quarter of operations, the Mukesh Ambani-led company said on Friday.

While consolidated net profit in October-December stood at Rs 9,423 crore, the standalone earning surged by 5.4 percent to Rs 8,454 crore, the firm said in a stock exchange filing. Reliance Industries also earned USD 11.6 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the quarter.

On the other hand, Jio, which is in its second quarter of commercial operations, registered a 12 percent rise in the revenues in October-December when compared to the previous quarter. EBITDA surged 82.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,628 crore and the net profit stood at Rs 504 crore.

Jio, touted as the world’s largest and fastest growing mobile data network, had a subscriber base of 160.1 million at the end of December. Total wireless data traffic during the quarter stood at 431 crore GB, while total voice traffic during the quarter was 31,113 crore minutes.

With PTI inputs

